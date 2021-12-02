Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $393.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $360.00 to $393.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the company’s current price.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.02.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.80. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 833,879 shares of company stock valued at $281,107,406. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

