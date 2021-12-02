Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $311.00 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.80.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.99.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 833,879 shares of company stock worth $281,107,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

