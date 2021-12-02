Smoothy Hits Market Cap of $611,092.31 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Smoothy has a market cap of $611,092.31 and approximately $672,348.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.96 or 0.00095262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.70 or 0.07959428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,765.75 or 1.00211428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00021365 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

