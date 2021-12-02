Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.320-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $544 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.04 million.Smartsheet also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.16. 2,445,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,346 shares of company stock worth $19,769,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.