Smartlands Network Hits Market Capitalization of $24.91 Million (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can now be bought for $4.88 or 0.00008584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market capitalization of $24.91 million and approximately $33,643.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00043614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.42 or 0.00237979 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00087520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

