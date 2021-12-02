Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Shares Down 2.3%

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) was down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$12.93 and last traded at C$13.03. Approximately 394,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 130,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.28.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.