SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $46.20. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 185 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.87.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 0.6% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,495,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,320,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,685,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,761,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,026,000 after acquiring an additional 130,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

