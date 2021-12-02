Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the October 31st total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SIXGF opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.90. Sixt has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $148.75.

SIXGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

