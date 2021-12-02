SIX Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One SIX coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SIX has traded 236.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a total market cap of $62.70 million and approximately $16.68 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00063508 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00094756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.57 or 0.07926914 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,849.58 or 1.00085548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021385 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. The official message board for SIX is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

SIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

