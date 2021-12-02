Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Trading Down 5.7%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 8,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFIN. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF in the third quarter worth $169,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

