Simon Dray Buys 20,000 Shares of The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Simon Dray purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock opened at GBX 225 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.30 million and a PE ratio of 10.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 240.21. The Alumasc Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 288.16 ($3.76).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 6.25 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

