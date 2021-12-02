Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.00, but opened at $23.86. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

