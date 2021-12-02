SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Short Interest Up 32.3% in November

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SIFCO Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SIFCO Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SIFCO Industries has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.65.

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.