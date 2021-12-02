Sierra Oncology, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($4.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.27). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.32).

Several other research firms have also commented on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Sierra Oncology from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SRRA stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 5,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $128,542.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

