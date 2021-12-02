Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $166.39

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.39 and traded as low as $159.36. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $161.02, with a volume of 4,552 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

