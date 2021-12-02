SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $396,769.37

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $396,769.37 and $2,129.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,301.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,517.53 or 0.08023804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.18 or 0.00360876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.01001815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00083917 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.49 or 0.00411154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00386366 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,560,619 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.