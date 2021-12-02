Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $810,879.00

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Shroom.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the dollar. Shroom.Finance has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shroom.Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.63 or 0.00236391 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

Shroom.Finance (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Shroom.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shroom.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shroom.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shroom.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shroom.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shroom.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.