Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 28.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

About Wynn Macau

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

