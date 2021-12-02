Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 28.0%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Wynn Macau stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $21.33.
About Wynn Macau
