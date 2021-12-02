Short Interest in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Decreases By 47.5%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the October 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WLK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $932,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $89.20. 622,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,728. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $74.42 and a one year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

