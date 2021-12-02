Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Drops By 46.3%

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the October 31st total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.26. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

