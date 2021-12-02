Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Drops By 50.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Wacoal stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Wacoal has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35.
Wacoal Company Profile
