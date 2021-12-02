Short Interest in Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Drops By 50.0%

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wacoal stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Wacoal has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

