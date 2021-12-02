Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 109.9%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, an increase of 109.9% from the October 31st total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI opened at $86.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.63 and a 12 month high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.