Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Drops By 38.1%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UNF stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.05. UniFirst has a one year low of $183.38 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in UniFirst by 192.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in UniFirst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UniFirst by 128.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

