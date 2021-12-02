Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Drops By 38.1%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of UNF stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,797. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.05. UniFirst has a one year low of $183.38 and a one year high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.99.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in UniFirst by 192.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UniFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,995,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in UniFirst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in UniFirst by 128.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
