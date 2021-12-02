Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Rises By 77.1%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,500 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
