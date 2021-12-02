Short Interest in Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Rises By 77.1%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,500 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

