Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Drops By 40.6%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the October 31st total of 347,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SYN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 1,571,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,864,425. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,863 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the first quarter worth about $368,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 347.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 466,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

