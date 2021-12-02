Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Drops By 38.0%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the October 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after buying an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 41.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.