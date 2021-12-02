Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Expands By 60.5%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the October 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS SINGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49. Singapore Airlines has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

