Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Declines By 33.1%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 550,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 301,009 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth $1,665,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 336,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,093. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $225.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

