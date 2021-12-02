Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Drops By 49.8%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 49.8% from the October 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61. Shimano has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.30.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

