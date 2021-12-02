Short Interest in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) Increases By 54.2%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,300 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the October 31st total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,749. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $55.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ:SBET) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.