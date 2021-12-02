Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 44.9%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the October 31st total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 714,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SNTG opened at $1.60 on Thursday. Sentage has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

