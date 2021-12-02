Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 95.9%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. makes up 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SBGSF traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.07. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $136.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.02.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

