Short Interest in Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Declines By 27.0%

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 543,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 185,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MLNK stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25.

Get Project Angel Parent alerts:

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Tigress Financial began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Project Angel Parent from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Project Angel Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Project Angel Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.