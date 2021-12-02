Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Decreases By 47.9%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 230,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.56.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.
