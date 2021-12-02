Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Decreases By 47.9%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the October 31st total of 230,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPDN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.