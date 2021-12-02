Short Interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Rises By 33.5%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the October 31st total of 38,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PV. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE PV remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 78,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.