Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Grows By 100.0%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poxel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Poxel in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of PXXLF stock remained flat at $$6.70 on Wednesday. Poxel has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

Poxel SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for metabolic diseases with primary focus on type II diabetes. Its lead product is Imeglimin, an oral anti-diabetic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical development stage that targets the organs of diabetes, such as pancreas, liver, and muscles.

