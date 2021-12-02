Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Increases By 45.9%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.55. 1,204,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.