Short Interest in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Decreases By 50.0%

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

