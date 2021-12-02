Short Interest in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Decreases By 39.4%

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the October 31st total of 328,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after acquiring an additional 52,792 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,548,000 after acquiring an additional 46,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,155. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

