Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Rises By 30.3%

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE NRP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $390.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.74. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $34.92.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

