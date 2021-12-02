Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Declines By 31.2%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 914,500 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 506,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.59. 31,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,440. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $124.16 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $190.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.33.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

