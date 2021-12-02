Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 29.0%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the October 31st total of 168,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 39,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBWM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. The company has a market cap of $528.43 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

