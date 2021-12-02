Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Declines By 42.9%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MAGE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Magellan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
