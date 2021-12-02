Short Interest in Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Declines By 42.9%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MAGE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Magellan Gold has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

