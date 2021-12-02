Short Interest in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Drops By 31.6%

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

Shares of KBR traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 135,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. KBR has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KBR will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,859,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after buying an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP increased its position in KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after buying an additional 556,378 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,493,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in KBR by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after buying an additional 486,320 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

