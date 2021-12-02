Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Increases By 50.5%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IINX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.11. 861,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Ionix Technology has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.40.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent electronic equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts. The Smart Energy segment include portable power banks that is intended to be utilized as a power source for electronic devices such as the iphone, ipad, mp3/mp4 players, PSP gaming systems, and cameras.

