Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Increases By 30.6%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

BSMP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,187. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period.

