Short Interest in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Rises By 50.0%

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IPVIU stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,874. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPVIU. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

