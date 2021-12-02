Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Drops By 30.8%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of HMN Financial stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.17. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 41,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

