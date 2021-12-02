Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Grows By 45.5%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GAM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. 25,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,827. General American Investors has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in General American Investors by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General American Investors by 664.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 61,002 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

