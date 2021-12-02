Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Declines By 42.6%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOJCY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

